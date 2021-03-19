Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE NXRT opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.3413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

