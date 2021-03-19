Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 188.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,789 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMBI. Stephens lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

