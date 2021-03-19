Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Standex International worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SXI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Standex International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $52,687.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,687.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,217 shares of company stock valued at $740,684. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $102.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

