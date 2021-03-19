Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 107.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73,965 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Sally Beauty worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.