Barclays PLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 183,033 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,523,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,589,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,666 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,891,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 168,283 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,488,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHLX. Barclays downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

SHLX stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.74. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

