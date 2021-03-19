Barclays PLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,047 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

RXN opened at $49.25 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

RXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

