Barclays PLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,784 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vector Group worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 52,581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

VGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.