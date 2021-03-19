Barclays PLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 172.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 14.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,009. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

VMI stock opened at $242.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.61 and its 200-day moving average is $174.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.84 and a 1 year high of $251.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $798.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

