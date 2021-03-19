Barclays PLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,474 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Extreme Networks worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 372,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 250.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 96,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 69,089 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $719,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,892 shares of company stock worth $1,375,145 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.