Barclays PLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,633 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $525,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

