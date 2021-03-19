Barclays PLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,361 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of MFA Financial worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,017,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,035 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,820,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 644,637 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,044,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,886,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,092,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

MFA stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

