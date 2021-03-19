Barclays PLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242,222 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,856 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,073,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 904,078 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,602,000 after acquiring an additional 715,814 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $12,487,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,726,000 after acquiring an additional 484,931 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $28.04 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 200.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

