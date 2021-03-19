Barclays PLC Has $2 Million Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,924 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.