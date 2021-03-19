Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 247.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,981 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Popular by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $435,120.00. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPOP opened at $72.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.89.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

