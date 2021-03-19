Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,369 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Perficient worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Perficient by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $61.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.86. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.