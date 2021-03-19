Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,347 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCFC. DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

