Barclays PLC Purchases 471 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,172,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,043,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,175.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,148.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $985.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $647.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.