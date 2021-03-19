Barclays PLC Raises Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of PGT Innovations worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

