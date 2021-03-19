Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,985 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 511.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 113,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Shares of MNR opened at $18.28 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. Analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

