Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,498 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,256,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 300,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

HRC opened at $107.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

