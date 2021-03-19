Barclays PLC Sells 11,939 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,764,755.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at $23,754,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.49. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

