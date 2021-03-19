Barclays PLC Sells 1,233 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MDGL. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

MDGL opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day moving average is $118.49. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $137.28. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

