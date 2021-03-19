Barclays PLC Sells 13,141 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,141 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sterling Bancorp worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,344,000 after acquiring an additional 221,143 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,044,000 after buying an additional 174,524 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,454,000 after buying an additional 750,861 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,141,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after buying an additional 424,912 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STL shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

