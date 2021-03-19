Barclays PLC Sells 2,025 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $113.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.74. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $129.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $755,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $2,260,643 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KALU shares. Benchmark raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

