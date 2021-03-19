Barclays PLC Sells 2,927 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Kaman worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kaman by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kaman by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kaman by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,643,000 after acquiring an additional 77,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,801.60 and a beta of 1.26. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

