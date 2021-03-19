Barclays PLC Sells 35,739 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,739 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 126,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,684,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.69 million. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.