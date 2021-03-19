Barclays PLC Sells 47,204 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,056 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 47,204 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Matador Resources worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

MTDR stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

