Barclays PLC Sells 490 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,500,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,091,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 130,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $253.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -362.20 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $185.56 and a one year high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.82, for a total transaction of $351,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,815.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total transaction of $60,606.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,461.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,436 shares of company stock worth $2,582,367. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

