Barclays PLC Sells 5,235 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth $2,724,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the third quarter worth $1,039,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERCO stock opened at $601.99 on Friday. AMERCO has a one year low of $222.34 and a one year high of $621.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $538.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

