Barclays PLC Sells 5,481 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VAC opened at $182.11 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.13 and a 200-day moving average of $127.12.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

VAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

