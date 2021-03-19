Barclays PLC Sells 5,644 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RLI by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.11. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

