Barclays PLC Sells 5,795 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of EnPro Industries worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 732.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 306,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,161,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,779,000 after acquiring an additional 164,504 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 148,169 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $4,514,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 114,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

In other news, Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.