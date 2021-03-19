Barclays PLC Sells 7,733 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Southwest Gas worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $67.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.