Barclays PLC Sells 80,221 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,221 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,263,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,512,000 after buying an additional 866,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,128,000 after buying an additional 1,025,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after buying an additional 946,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after buying an additional 145,128 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -343.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

