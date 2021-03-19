Barclays PLC Trims Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,833 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Navient worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,180,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Navient by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,455,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 1,344,860 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Navient by 6,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 909,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 896,695 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $5,099,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its stake in Navient by 1,185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 444,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 410,154 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

