Barclays PLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514,444 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.