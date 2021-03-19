Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,130 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.27% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at $178,000. 54.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARR opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $104,889.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $456,793.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

