Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTTAY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 66,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.