Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,166,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,154,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.18% of Barrick Gold worth $72,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

