Base Protocol (BASE) Market Cap Achieves $2.57 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Base Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003104 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $15,537.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.60 or 0.00453863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00067568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00141946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00064846 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00694991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00075939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,045,336 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,402,271 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

Base Protocol Token Trading

