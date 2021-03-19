Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BASFY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

