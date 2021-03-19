Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Cap Reaches $1.79 Billion

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 54.9% against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $807.02 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $371.14 or 0.00626375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00068618 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024395 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00033764 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,490,853,106 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

