BASIC One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.12 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last week, BASIC has traded up 76.4% against the dollar. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $45.56 million and approximately $12.12 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.30 or 0.00452455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00067955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.00141667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.93 or 0.00678648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00077039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

