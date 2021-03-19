BASIC Trading Up 56.8% Over Last Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 56.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $39.82 million and approximately $10.01 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.14 or 0.00453731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00064409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00139932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00062716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00682779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00076627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

