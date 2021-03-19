BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.30

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.30 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 96.40 ($1.26). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.28), with a volume of 262,826 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of £431.63 million and a P/E ratio of 44.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.30.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

