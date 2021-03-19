Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.98

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €49.98 ($58.80) and traded as high as €53.04 ($62.40). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €52.81 ($62.13), with a volume of 2,305,856 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.98.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

