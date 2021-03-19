Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAYRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 306,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,512. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

