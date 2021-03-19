Baz Token Market Capitalization Tops $78,418.83 (BAZT)

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. Baz Token has a market capitalization of $78,418.83 and approximately $1,063.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Baz Token has traded 295.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Baz Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.32 or 0.00453335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00067445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00142661 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.60 or 0.00688704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About Baz Token

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 tokens. Baz Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Baztoken . Baz Token’s official website is baztoken.io

