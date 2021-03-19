BBSCoin (BBS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BBSCoin (CURRENCY:BBS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One BBSCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BBSCoin has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. BBSCoin has a market cap of $596,363.43 and $67.00 worth of BBSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BBSCoin Coin Profile

BBSCoin (BBS) is a coin. BBSCoin’s total supply is 101,578,614,878 coins. BBSCoin’s official Twitter account is @bbscoin_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BBSCoin is bbscoin.xyz . The Reddit community for BBSCoin is /r/BBSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BBSCoin

