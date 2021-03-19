BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,334 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.94. 27,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,088. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $226.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.